Real Sociedad earn 2-1 win over champs Barca

Real Sociedad earn 2-1 win over champs Barca

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth struck for the visitors, who defended their hold on fourth place, restoring a five-point gap on Villarreal, fifth, in the fight for Champions League qualification

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

New La Liga champions Barcelona tumbled to a 1-2 defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday before receiving their trophy at Camp Nou.


Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth struck for the visitors, who defended their hold on fourth place, restoring a five-point gap on Villarreal, fifth, in the fight for Champions League qualification.



Robert Lewandowski pulled one back late on for Barcelona, who clinched the title last weekend with a thumping 4-2 win at Catalan rivals Espanyol.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

la liga fc barcelona sports news football

