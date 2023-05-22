Real Sociedad earn 2-1 win over champs Barca

Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth struck for the visitors, who defended their hold on fourth place, restoring a five-point gap on Villarreal, fifth, in the fight for Champions League qualification

New La Liga champions Barcelona tumbled to a 1-2 defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday before receiving their trophy at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back late on for Barcelona, who clinched the title last weekend with a thumping 4-2 win at Catalan rivals Espanyol.

