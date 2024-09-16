With an unprecedented haul of 29 medals, including seven gold, they concluded the competition ranked 18th overall, an all-time high for the nation
Nitesh Kumar and Avani Lekhara. Pics/Getty Images
Key Highlights
- India`s Paralympians concluded the competition ranked 18th overall
- The tally also comprised nine silver and 13 bronze medals
- The contingent truly embodied the Games` motto, `Spirit in Motion`
Inspirational, remarkable, and unyielding!
