Reigning champions India maul Chinese Taipei 18-0 in Junior Asia Cup hockey

Defending champions India began their Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey campaign on a rousing note with a thumping 18-0 win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex on Wednesday

Araijeet Singh Hundal (19th, 19th, 30th, 59th minutes) and Amandeep (38th, 39th, 41st) scored a hat-trick each, while Boby Singh Dhami (10th, 46th) and Aditya Arjun Lalage (37th, 37th) and skipper Uttam Singh (10th, 59th) found the back of the net twice.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (11th), Angad Bir Singh (37th), Amir Ali (51st), Boby Poovanna Chandura (54th) and Yogember Rawat (60th) were the other goal-getters for India in the lop-sided Pool A contest.

India will next play Japan on Thursday before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday and Thailand on Sunday.

India will aim to qualify for this year's Junior World Cup by winning the tournament here.

The tournament, while being a platform for young players in the continent to showcase their skills, is also important as the top-three finishers will qualify for the Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Malaysia in December this year.

India is the most successful side in the event alongside Pakistan with both countries having lifted the trophy three times each.

India have been grouped in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, while Pool B comprises hosts Oman, Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

As per the tournament format, the top-two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals. The two finalists and the bronze medallist will qualify for the Junior World Cup in Malaysia.

However, if Malaysia, who have already qualified for the prestigious quadrennial event by virtue of being the hosts, enters the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup, then all the other three teams making it to the last-four of the tournament will gain entry into the marquee event in December.

India will play their second Pool game against Japan on May 25, followed by the match against Pakistan on May 27. They will play their last pool game against Thailand on May 28.

The final will be played on June 1.

(With PTI inputs)