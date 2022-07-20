Breaking News
Rescheduled Asiad from Sept 23 to Oct 8, 2023

Updated on: 20 July,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Kuwait/Beijing
AP , PTI |

The 19th edition of the Games were originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25 this year but were suspended on May 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in China

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The postponed Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 next year in Hangzhou, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Tuesday. 

The 19th edition of the Games were originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25 this year but were suspended on May 6 after a spike in COVID-19 cases in China.




Coronavirus sports news

