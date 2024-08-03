Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Richardson cruises through 100m heat

Richardson cruises through 100m heat

Updated on: 03 August,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The reigning world champion -- aiming to become the first American since Gail Devers in 1996 to win Olympic 100m gold— sailed through her heat in 10.94sec.

Richardson cruises through 100m heat

Representation Pic

Sha’Carri Richardson launched her bid for Olympic redemption with a comfortable victory in the opening heats of the women’s 100 metres at the Stade de France on Friday. The reigning world champion -- aiming to become the first American since Gail Devers in 1996 to win Olympic 100m gold— sailed through her heat in 10.94sec.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever




sports news paris 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024

