Richardson cruises through 100m heat

Sha’Carri Richardson launched her bid for Olympic redemption with a comfortable victory in the opening heats of the women’s 100 metres at the Stade de France on Friday. The reigning world champion -- aiming to become the first American since Gail Devers in 1996 to win Olympic 100m gold— sailed through her heat in 10.94sec.

