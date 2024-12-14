Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Roger Federers legacy reverberates in D Gukeshs historic win know how

Roger Federer’s legacy reverberates in D Gukesh’s historic win, know how

Updated on: 14 December,2024 09:44 AM IST  |  Singapore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 2024 Chess World Championship had been a closely contested affair, with both players tied 5-5 after the first ten games

Roger Federer’s legacy reverberates in D Gukesh’s historic win, know how

D Gukesh (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Roger Federer’s legacy reverberates in D Gukesh’s historic win, know how
x
00:00

In a landmark moment for Indian chess, D Gukesh, at just 18 years old, became the youngest World Chess Champion in history on Thursday.


The Chennai-based prodigy defeated reigning champion Ding Liren in a thrilling final game to secure the prestigious title, breaking a 38-year-old record held by Russian legend Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he first won the championship in 1985.


The 2024 Chess World Championship had been a closely contested affair, with both players tied 5-5 after the first ten games. Gukesh, however, found his rhythm in the later stages of the match. From the 11th game onwards, the young Indian grandmaster won two of the next four games, sealing the title with a 7.5-6.5 victory in the final classical time control game.


Also Read: World Champion D Gukesh now owes Vidit Gujrathi the treat they once agreed upon

Gukesh became only the second Indian to claim the World Chess Championship title, following in the footsteps of former champion Vishwanathan Anand.

Adding to the excitement was a surprising touch during the final game, where the teenage champion was seen wearing a Roger Federer-branded shirt beneath his grey suit. The iconic black RF logo, synonymous with the tennis legend, delighted both his chess and tennis fanbase, adding an unexpected but symbolic twist to his victory.

Despite the match being headed for a draw for most of the game, he seized an opportunity to press on, winning the critical 14th game. With this victory, Gukesh not only claimed the World Championship title but also walked away with a USD 1.3 million prize from the total USD 2.5 million prize pool.

Also Read: Cricket’s mental guru Upton now chess champion Gukesh’s secret weapon

Reflecting on his historic achievement, Gukesh shared his emotions with the media: "I’ve been dreaming of this moment for the last 10 years, and I’m happy to have turned that dream into reality. I got a bit emotional because I wasn’t expecting to win, but when I got the chance, I pressed on."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

D Gukesh world chess championship chess roger federer sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK