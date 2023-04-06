Roger Federer takes Mirka and kids to Vatican Museums as birthday gift

They were then taken to the terrace of the Nicchione, where Roger took some photographs.

Roger Federer with Mirka

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, 41, gave a wonderful surprise to wife Mirka, who turned 45 on April 1. He took her and their four kids—twin girls Myla and Charlene and twins Lennart and Leo—on a private visit to the Vatican Museums in Rome. The Federers were able to visit the Sistine Chapel. The moment was special as Mirka had the honour of opening the gate to the chapel. According to a report, clavigero [the chief key-keeper] of Vatican Museums said Federer and his family showed up at seven in the morning and he accompanied them right to the room where dozens of keys are kept. They were then taken to the terrace of the Nicchione, where Roger took some photographs.

