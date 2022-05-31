Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals

Updated on: 31 May,2022 01:24 PM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The Indo-Dutch pair, who has last reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event in 2015 Wimbledon, eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish combination in a hard-fought men's doubles quarterfinal match on Tuesday

Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop enter maiden French Open men's doubles semifinals

Rohan Bopanna. File Pic/ AFP


India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop advanced to their first Grand Slam semifinal in seven years after beating Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara at the French Open here.

The Indo-Dutch pair, who has last reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam event in 2015 Wimbledon, eked out a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over the British-Finnish combination in a hard-fought men's doubles quarterfinal match on Tuesday.




Bopanna, 42, and Middelkoop, 38, will face 12th seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger on Thursday in the last four. The Bopanna and Middelkoop squandered the opening set but dished out a superb fightback to win the next two as emerge victories.


In the decider, the Indo-Dutch pair showed tremendous mental fortitude to fightback from 3-5 down to take the match to a super tiebreak. They were again 0-3 behind but won 10 straight points to come up trumps.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had saved five match points to knock out Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, the reigning Wimbledon champions, from the Roland Garros, on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rohan bopanna French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK