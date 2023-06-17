Breaking News
Romania’s Luncanu gets five-year ban for match fixing

Updated on: 17 June,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing, the agency said, relating to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering”

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu, 34, has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.


Also Read: Leander Paes acquires stake in Bengal franchise ahead of Tennis Premier League 2023


Five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing, the agency said, relating to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

