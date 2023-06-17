Romania’s Luncanu gets five-year ban for match fixing

Five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing, the agency said, relating to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering”

Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu, 34, has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

