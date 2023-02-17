Rotterdam Open: Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev crash out early

Zverev, now ranked 17 in the world and attempting to rebuild his career after suffering ankle ligament damage at the French Open last year, slipped to a second round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev returns to Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam. Pic/Getty Images

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev and former World No. 2 Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Rotterdam ATP event on Wednesday.

Second seed Rublev went down 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Alex De Minaur who goes on to face American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy for a quarter-final place. Rublev was the second seeded player to exit on Wednesday after Polish World No. 10 and fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz lost to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) in the last 16.

Zverev, now ranked 17 in the world and attempting to rebuild his career after suffering ankle ligament damage at the French Open last year, slipped to a second round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor.

Alcaraz enters quarters

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz made a winning return to tennis after a four-month injury absence on Wednesday, defeating Serbia’s Laslo Djere to advance to the quarter-finals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The 19-year-old Spaniard showed signs of ring-rustiness during a two-hour battle on the Court Guillermo Vilas before sealing a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory against Djere, the World No. 57.

Swiatek routs Collins

World No.1 Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to rout Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 and reach the Doha Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

