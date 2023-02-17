Breaking News
Rotterdam Open: Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev crash out early

Updated on: 17 February,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Rotterdam
Zverev, now ranked 17 in the world and attempting to rebuild his career after suffering ankle ligament damage at the French Open last year, slipped to a second round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev returns to Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam. Pic/Getty Images


Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev and former World No. 2 Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Rotterdam ATP event on Wednesday. 


Second seed Rublev went down 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Alex De Minaur who goes on to face American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy for a quarter-final place. Rublev was the second seeded player to exit on Wednesday after Polish World No. 10 and fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz lost to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5) in the last 16.



Zverev, now ranked 17 in the world and attempting to rebuild his career after suffering ankle ligament damage at the French Open last year, slipped to a second round 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor.


Also Read: Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open

Alcaraz enters quarters

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz made a winning return to tennis after a four-month injury absence on Wednesday, defeating Serbia’s Laslo Djere to advance to the quarter-finals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. 

The 19-year-old Spaniard showed signs of ring-rustiness during a two-hour battle on the Court Guillermo Vilas before sealing a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory against Djere, the World No. 57.

Swiatek routs Collins

World No.1  Iga Swiatek needed just 53 minutes to rout Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 and reach the Doha Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

