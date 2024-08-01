The sixth-placed finish saw Panwar advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th-24th place which will be held on Friday

Balraj Panwar. Pic/AP, PTI

Rowing: Panwar finishes sixth in singles sculls C/D semis

Vaires-sur-Marne: India’s lone rower Balraj Panwar clocked 7:04.97 to finish sixth in the men’s singles sculls semi-final C/D at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

The sixth-placed finish saw Panwar advance to final D which is a classification event to seal his ranking from 19th-24th place which will be held on Friday.

He had two solid outings at the Games after finishing fourth in the first heat and second in the second repechage rounds but was eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the quarter-finals with a time of 7:05.10.

