Rublev beats Draper to clinch Qatar Open

Andrey Rublev

Russia’s Andrey Rublev beat Britain’s Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open, an ATP 500 event, on Saturday.

“I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me. That’s the most important thing,” said Rublev, after clinching the crown.

It was the 17th title of Rublev’s career, having earned his first Doha trophy in 2020.

