Rublev beats Draper to clinch Qatar Open

Updated on: 24 February,2025 08:52 AM IST  |  Doha
AP , PTI |

“I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me. That’s the most important thing,” said Rublev, after clinching the crown

Andrey Rublev

Russia’s Andrey Rublev beat Britain’s Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open, an ATP 500 event, on Saturday.


“I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me. That’s the most important thing,” said Rublev, after clinching the crown.


It was the 17th title of Rublev’s career, having earned his first Doha trophy in 2020.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

