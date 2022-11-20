Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP Finals semis in Turin

Rublev’s win saw him overtake Tsitsipas in the Red Group to take second place behind Novak Djokovic

Russia’s Andrey Rublev celebrates after winning his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in Turin on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Andrey Rublev sealed a place in the final four of the Turin ATP Finals on Friday rallying from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Rublev’s win saw him overtake Tsitsipas in the Red Group to take second place behind Novak Djokovic.

With the group stage now over Djokovic faces the American Taylor Fritz with Norway’s Green Group winner Casper Ruud awaiting Rublev in Saturday’s semis. In a winner-takes-all encounter with the last place in the semi-finals at stake Tsitsipas looked set to win a third head-to-head with Rublev this season with a powerful first set. But the world ranked number seven Rublev showed no nerves in the big moments thereafter and overpowered the Greek with the quality of his ground strokes, earning his first ATP finals semi-final encounter.

Also Read: Paris Masters: Andrey Rublev defeats John Isner, boosts ATP Finals chances

“I didn’t give up. I kept fighting and playing,” Rublev said. “I just gave my best and I managed to turn the match around and I am happy to be in the semis.” Djokovic marked himself out as the favourite when he remained unbeaten earlier on Friday producing a battling 6-3, 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) win over Daniil Medvedev.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever