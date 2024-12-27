Sabalenka ‘fresh and ready to go’ for Aus Open

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, winning four titles

Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka says she is “fresh and ready to go” in her bid for a third straight Australian Open title.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, winning four titles. Should she win in Australia again, she will become the first woman to claim three straight Melbourne Park titles since Martina Hingis in 1997-1999.

“I feel fresh and ready to go. I love Australia and I always come here hungry and ready,” she said, according to the WTA website Thursday, ahead of the tournament that begins on January 12.

