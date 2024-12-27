Breaking News
Sabalenka fresh and ready to go for Aus Open

Sabalenka ‘fresh and ready to go’ for Aus Open

Updated on: 27 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AFP

Top

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, winning four titles

Sabalenka ‘fresh and ready to go’ for Aus Open

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka ‘fresh and ready to go’ for Aus Open
World number one Aryna Sabalenka says she is “fresh and ready to go” in her bid for a third straight Australian Open title. 


The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, winning four titles. Should she win in Australia again, she will become the first woman to claim three straight Melbourne Park titles since Martina Hingis in 1997-1999.


“I feel fresh and ready to go. I love Australia and I always come here hungry and  ready,” she said, according to the WTA website Thursday, ahead of the tournament that begins on January 12.


