Sabalenka not 100 per cent certain for Wimbledon

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Sabalenka, a two-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, had to quit her quarter-final match against Anna Kalinskaya in Berlin last week due to the problem

Aryna Sabalenka. Pic/AFP

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka said Saturday she is “not 100 per cent” certain of playing her first round Wimbledon match due to a “really rare” shoulder injury.


Sabalenka, a two-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, had to quit her quarter-final match against Anna Kalinskaya in Berlin last week due to the problem.


“I’m not 100 per cent fit now,” admitted the 26-year-old Belarusian who is due to face 106th-ranked Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round on Monday. “We’re doing everything we can with my team to make sure I’ll be able to play my first match here. But, no, I’m not 100 per cent ready.” 


