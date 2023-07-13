Breaking News
Sabalenka storms into semi-finals

Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

World No. 2 Sabalenka from Belarus, a semi-finalist in 2021, came through 6-2, 6-4 and will face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for a place in Saturday’s final. 

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka powered into a second Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Madison Keys of the United States. World No. 2 Sabalenka from Belarus, a semi-finalist in 2021, came through 6-2, 6-4 and will face Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for a place in Saturday’s final. 


Along with all Russian and Belarusian players, Sabalenka was banned from the 2022 tournament following the invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key ally of Moscow. “It was an amazing battle and I’m so happy to be back in the semi-final. I just hope to do better than last time,” said Sabalenka. 


She was defeated in three sets by Karolina Pliskova in the last four in 2021. “Madison is a great player. I’m super happy that I came back when I was 2-4 down, 0-40 in the second set,” she said.


Also Read: How Wimbledon debutant Chris Eubanks prevailed over Stefanos Tsitsipas in 5-set thriller?

Bopanna-Ebden march into semis

The sixth-seed pair of India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden beat Dutchmen Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens to enter the men’s doubles semis at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Bopanna-Ebden won 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.

sports news tennis news wimbledon

