Updated on: 07 June,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Morocco
Avinash Sable shatters his own 3,000m steeplechase record for the eighth time to finish fifth at Diamond League Meet

Sable does it once again!

Avinash Sable. Pic/Instagram


India’s Avinash Sable finished a creditable fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meet here thereby shattering his own 3,000m steeplechase national record for the eighth time.

The army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra clocked 8:12.48 in a high-quality field late on Sunday night to shave off more than three seconds than his own previous national record of 8:16.21 which he ran at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March.




Local hero and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali won the race in a meeting record and world lead of 7:58.28. Ethiopia’s Tokyo Olympics silver winner Lamecha Girma was second, clocking 7:59.24, with his compatriot Hailemariyam Tegegn took the third position in a personal best of 8:06.29.


2016 Rio Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya was fourth in 8:12.47, a one- hundredth of the second ahead of Sable.

Sable, 27, however, finished ahead of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya who ended at eighth with 8:17.32.

Also Read: Andy in awe of Rafa’s ‘incredible’ feat

Sable is known for breaking his own 3,000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He first broke it in 2018 when he clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter State championships to erase the then 37-year-old mark of 8:30.88 mark of Gopal Saini.

Last month, Sable smashed the 30-year-old men’s 5,000m national record at a meet in the USA, clocking 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds, bettering Bahadur Prasad’s long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

rio olympics 2016 Tokyo Olympics sports news

