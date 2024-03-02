Breaking News
SAFF U 16 Anukshas hat trick helps India thrash Bhutan 7 0
SAFF U-16: Anuksha’s hat-trick helps India thrash Bhutan 7-0

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

India were on the rampage from the start as their midfielders and forwards moved almost unchallenged in the Bhutan area.

Representation Pic

Anuksha Kumari’s hat-trick headlined India’s commanding 7-0 win over Bhutan in the SAFF U16 Women’s Championship here at the ANFA Complex on Friday.


Anuksha, the 13-year-old from Hazaribagh, who scored 22 goals in the sub-junior tier 1, tore into the Bhutan defence with Pearl Fernandes (two goals), Shveta Rani and substitute Anwita Raghuraman being the other goal-scorers for India. India were on the rampage from the start as their midfielders and forwards moved almost unchallenged in the Bhutan area.


Skipper and winger Shveta opened the Indian account with a right-footer off a combined move. The floodgate opened thereafter. Between the 13th and 27th minutes, India netted four more goals.


sports news football
