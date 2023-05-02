Breaking News
Saina Nehwal to skip Asian Games trials

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Top

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will be conducting the trials from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana to pick the team for the prestigious tournament to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8

Saina Nehwal to skip Asian Games trials

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal to skip Asian Games trials
Two-time CWG champion Saina Nehwal will not be participating at the national selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games due to fitness issues.


The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will be conducting the trials from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana to pick the team for the prestigious tournament to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.



“Saina Nehwal will not be participating as she has some fitness issues,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI. 

Former World No. 1 Nehwal had also skipper the trials for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in January.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

