Saina Nehwal to skip Asian Games trials

Saina Nehwal

Two-time CWG champion Saina Nehwal will not be participating at the national selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games due to fitness issues.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will be conducting the trials from May 4 to 7 at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Telangana to pick the team for the prestigious tournament to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

“Saina Nehwal will not be participating as she has some fitness issues,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Former World No. 1 Nehwal had also skipper the trials for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in January.

