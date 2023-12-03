Saina’s ‘beautiful friends’

She captioned it: “Beautiful friends #monkeys #morocco #marrakech”
Saina Nehwal with father Harvir Singh
India badminton star Saina Nehwal Instagrammed the above picture with father Harvir Singh while posing with monkeys during her Moroccan holiday. She captioned it: “Beautiful friends #monkeys #morocco #marrakech.”
