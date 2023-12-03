Breaking News
Saina’s ‘beautiful friends’

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

She captioned it: “Beautiful friends  #monkeys #morocco #marrakech”

Saina Nehwal with father Harvir Singh

India badminton star Saina Nehwal Instagrammed the above picture with father Harvir Singh while posing with monkeys during her Moroccan holiday. She captioned it: “Beautiful friends  #monkeys #morocco #marrakech.”


Also Read: Injury-ravaged Saina Nehwal rules out retirement: 'Trying my level best to come back'



