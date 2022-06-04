Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sakshi grabs first international gold in almost 5 years

Sakshi grabs first international gold in almost 5 years

Updated on: 04 June,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Almaty
PTI |

Top

India’s Mansi and Divya Kakran too earned top of the podium finishes

Sakshi grabs first international gold in almost 5 years

Sakshi Malik


Sakshi Malik’s struggles were nowhere to be seen as a fearless and aggressive Rio Olympics bronze medallist grabbed her first international gold medal in almost five years at the UWW Ranking Series event here on Friday.

India’s Mansi and Divya Kakran too earned top of the podium finishes. But the day belonged to Sakshi, who has been struggling till the recent CWG trials. She was consistently losing to young Sonam Malik in the 62kg category and even missed qualification for the Tokyo Games, but looked completely transformed on Friday as she fought her bouts with tremendous confidence.




She began with a win by technical superiority against Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova and followed that up with another big 9-3 win over Uzbekistan’s Rushana Abdirasulova. As Mongolia’s Tserenchimed Sukhee forfeited her semi-final, Sakshi entered the final, where she pinned Kuznetsova while leading 7-4, beating the home wrestler for a second time in the day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sakshi malik sports news wrestling

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK