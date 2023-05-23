Verma won 21-18 21-14 against his Taiwanese opponent. Kapoor and Reddy lost to Jesper Toft and Clara Gravesen, also from Denmark, 12-21 13-21 in the final on Sunday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Sameer wins gold while Rohan-Reddy bag silver x 00:00

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma emerged victorious in men’s singles competition at the 2023 Slovenia Open beating Su Li Yang while the duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy bagged silver in the mixed doubles event in Maribor, Slovenia.

Verma won 21-18 21-14 against his Taiwanese opponent. Kapoor and Reddy lost to Jesper Toft and Clara Gravesen, also from Denmark, 12-21 13-21 in the final on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever