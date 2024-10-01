Sangram Singh Aims to Win World Championship in MMA

Sangram Singh also reflected on how age is no barrier to success in MMA and sport’s power to inspire youth, "Age is just a number—what truly defines us is our passion and determination. MMA is not only about physical strength but also about discipline and resilience, qualities that inspire youth to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness"

Sangram Singh

International MMA champion Sangram Singh is excited to announce that he plans and wants to focus on winning the World Championship in MMA. Being India's first male wrestler to win his exciting MMA debut over Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in 93 kg, Fit India icon and Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion is eager to drop to 83 kg where he feels his speed and agility will give him an advantage.

“I feel that moving to the 83 kg category will allow me to showcase my strengths even more effectively,” Singh stated. “I’m ready to take on this challenge and prove I can compete at the highest level.”

Despite winning his recent MMA debut, Singh still receives criticism over his fighting style, as the International MMA champion shares, “People say I’m not in the right age bracket for success, but I believe that passion and dedication are what truly matter in this sport,” he emphasized.

“I’ve heard comments about kicks not working or how I might break my jaw, but those opinions only fuel my determination. I’m here to redefine what’s possible in MMA." added Sangram Singh.

Sangram Singh also reflected on how age is no barrier to success in MMA and the sport’s power to inspire youth, "Age is just a number—what truly defines us is our passion and determination. MMA is not only about physical strength but also about discipline and resilience, qualities that inspire the youth to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness."

With a background as a Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, Sangram Singh’s recent win against Ali Raza Nasir highlighted his tenacity and strategic fighting style, earning him recognition and respect within the MMA community. “Winning my debut fight was just the beginning,” said Singh. “I’m ready to take on the challenge of winning the World Championship in MMA. It’s time to prove myself and show what I’m capable of.”

Singh’s commitment to his training is evident, as he continually pushes himself to excel in various martial arts disciplines. His relentless work ethic has garnered attention from international organizations eager to sign him, recognizing the potential he brings to the octagon.

“I’m grateful for the interest from international events. It’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in, and I’m excited to seize the opportunities ahead,” Singh remarked.

As he prepares for future competitions, Singh is focused on refining his technique and strategy. “Every drop of sweat in training brings me one step closer to my dream. I’m excited for the opportunity to face world-class opponents and compete harder for winning my dream of winning the World Championship in MMA,” he stated.

“I believe that no matter the challenges, a true fighter finds a way to rise.” remarked Sangram Singh.

