Sania Mirza's son goes to school in Dubai

Updated on: 31 August,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

“My Big Boy is in a Big School now in Dubai! Alhamdulillah. May Allah grant him all the success in both worlds. @izhaan.mirzamalik @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik”

Sania Mirza's son goes to school in Dubai

Sania Mirza and son Izhaan


India tennis star Sania Mirza’s father Imran Instagrammed this picture of his grandson Izhaan and tagged son-in-law Shoaib and his daughter. He captioned it: “My Big Boy is in a Big School now in Dubai! Alhamdulillah. May Allah grant him all the success in both worlds. @izhaan.mirzamalik @mirzasaniar @realshoaibmalik.”



