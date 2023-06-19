‘Satwik-Chirag are favourites for Olympic medal’: Gopichand

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand rates India’s World No. 6 men’s doubles team’s final victory over Malaysian world champs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik very highly

India’s Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy celebrate after winning the Indonesia Open doubles title in Jakarta yesterday. Pic/AP,PTI

A shirtless Chirag Shetty on court, celebrating an international title is becoming a common sight, and India’s badminton aficionados will be hoping that continues at least till next year’s Paris Olympics, if not longer. Incidentally, chief national coach Pullela Gopichand believes that’s a certainty, after Chirag and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy stunned world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games, 21-17, 21-18 in the final of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday.