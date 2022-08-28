Satwik seeks heavenly help for bigger medals after losing doubles SF

“It is unfortunate to always be unlucky all the time in crucial stages. There were too many string outs and lucky net chords in crucial times, which is really irritating,” Satwik said after the semi-final loss

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (front) and Chirag Shetty during their men’s doubles semis in Tokyo on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

It is “irritating” to be unlucky all the time and perhaps they would need some “divine intervention” to win these crucial matches, a frustrated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said after he and Chirag Shetty narrowly lost the men’s doubles semi-finals of the World Championships here on Friday.

Satwik and his partner Shetty signed off with a historic bronze medal after going down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 to Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semi-finals here. The high-octane match saw some of the shots hit the net chords and points going against the Indians, who also had to dash out off the court more than once to change their racquets after the strings snapped midway during the rallies in crucial stages.

“It is unfortunate to always be unlucky all the time in crucial stages. There were too many string outs and lucky net chords in crucial times, which is really irritating,” Satwik said after the semi-final loss.

“At 17-15, Chirag’s racquet string was out, so it is always unlucky situations for us. Maybe, we should do lot more puja [pray to God]. It was a tough loss.” It was the sixth successive defeat against the World No.6 pair for Satwik and Chirag, who had lost to them at the CWG mixed team final.

