Scope to talk dope!

Jannik Sinner says he cannot control players’ reaction after some of them air discomfort with ITIA’s decision to clear World No. 1 in doping row; Italian battles past McDonald to advance

Jannik Sinner returns to Mackenzie McDonald in New York on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner insists that fans have been “positive” in their response to his doping test controversy but he will tackle his locker room critics face-to-face rather than engage in a public slanging match.

Sinner marked his return to the courts for the first time since it was revealed he had failed two drugs tests, coming back from a set and break down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open.

Italian Sinner battled to a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over his 140th-ranked opponent on Arthur Ashe Stadium, racing away with 18 of the last 22 games. The 23-year-old was returning to action just a week after news broke he had failed two dope tests in March. However, he escaped a lengthy ban from the sport when officials decided he wasn’t at fault for the presence of banned anabolic agent clostebol. Sinner argued that the drug entered his system when his physiotherapist used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Positive response from fans

Australian Open champion Sinner has since fired physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara—who supplied Naldi with the spray—citing a loss of confidence in them. “The response from fans, I feel it has been great, also throughout when the news came out, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support,” said Sinner. “It’s still a little bit not easy. You have to go through day by day.”

However, some players have aired their unease at the decision by the International Tennis Integrity Agency to clear Sinner of wrongdoing. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios said in a post on X that the lack of a suspension was “ridiculous.”

Shapovalov lashes out

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov said the decision proved that there are “different rules for different players” suggesting that Sinner was saved by his ranking and status as a Grand Slam winner. “I cannot really control what they think and what they talk. I cannot control the players’ reaction,” said Sinner. “But if I have something to say to someone, I go there privately, because I’m this kind of person.” Victory on Tuesday was a first win for Sinner on the showpiece Arthur Ashe

Stadium.

Alcaraz enters Rd 2

Carlos Alcaraz roared home for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over 186th-ranked Australian Li Tu on Tuesday to launch his bid to add the US Open to the Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles he claimed this year. The 21-year-old Spaniard pushed his Grand Slam winning streak to 15 matches. “I’m really happy to get through and get a chance to be better the next round,” Alcaraz said.

