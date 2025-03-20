Secy Kalita dissuading Assam boxers: BFI chief

Singh said, “Officers have received a call that she [Lovlina] has been asked by Kalita not to participate.” However, Kalita said the charges were baseless and the dispute was over the dates of the tournament

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh on Wednesday alleged that Assam boxers, including Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain, are being stopped from participating in the National Championships by suspended BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita, who is also the secretary of the Assam boxing body.

Singh said, “Officers have received a call that she [Lovlina] has been asked by Kalita not to participate.” However, Kalita said the charges were baseless and the dispute was over the dates of the tournament.

