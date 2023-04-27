Breaking News
Mumbai: Less than 2 per cent buildings have submitted fire report to BMC
Mumbai: Bird drops trouble on Metro line
Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah prison
Mumbai: Trio held for conning demat account holders
Mumbai: To pay for petrol, thieves break into, rob actor’s shop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lakshya Sen makes shocking first round exit

Lakshya Sen makes shocking first-round exit

Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Treesa and Gayatri duo roared back from behind to defeat Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a battle lasting more than an hour

Lakshya Sen makes shocking first-round exit

Lakshya Sen

Listen to this article
Lakshya Sen makes shocking first-round exit
x
00:00

On a day star shutter Lakshya Sen made a first-round exit, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and veteran Kidambi Srikanth began with easy wins to advance into the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia Badminton Championship, here on Wednesday.


Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sen, who took a short break to focus on his mental and physical health, was eliminated by World No. 7 Loh Kean Yew in a 7-21, 21-23 loss.



Having plummeted to 24th spot in the BWF rankings, Sen got a tough draw as he was pitted against former world champion and World No. 7.


Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also kept the Indian flag high by making the last-16.

Fresh from finishing runner-up at the Madrid Spain Masters, the former world champion, Sindhu defeated wen Chi Hsu 21-15, 22-20 in a 46-minute affair in the women’s singles. Sindhu will face World No. 9 Han Yue of China in the pre-quarters. 

Also Read: Defending champion Lakshya Sen loses; Satwik-Chirag pull out due to injury

Former World Championship silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth took 25 minutes to see off his first-round opponent Adnan Ebrahim 21-13, 21-8. He will face World No. 5 Kodai Naraoka in the men’s singles last-16.

Treesa and Gayatri duo roared back from behind to defeat Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a battle lasting more than an hour.

Mixed pair duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy also won their opening round match when they defeated Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia 21-12, 21-16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Lakshya Sen pv sindhu kidambi srikanth badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK