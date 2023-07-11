Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye glory at US Open Super 300 event

Sindhu, also seeded third, will continue her quest for her first title of the season and faces a qualifier first-up

PV Sindhu (L), Lakshya Sen (R) (Pic: AFP)

Newly-crowned Canada Open champion Lakshya Sen will hope to continue his winning momentum while beginning his campaign at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday.

Sen beat All England Champion Li Shi Feng in the final of the Canada Open on Sunday night for his first BWF title in 17 months. The third-seeded Indian opens his US Open campaign against Finland’s Kalle Koljonen. Sindhu, also seeded third, will continue her quest for her first title of the season and faces a qualifier first-up.

