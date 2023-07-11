Breaking News
Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye glory at US Open Super 300 event

Updated on: 11 July,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Council Bluffs
PTI |

Top

Sindhu, also seeded third, will continue her quest for her first title of the season and faces a qualifier first-up

PV Sindhu (L), Lakshya Sen (R) (Pic: AFP)

Newly-crowned Canada Open champion Lakshya Sen will hope to continue his winning momentum while beginning his campaign at the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament starting here on Tuesday.


Also Read: With 'no time to celebrate', Lakshya Sen gears up for his next breakthrough


Sen beat All England Champion Li Shi Feng in the final of the Canada Open on Sunday night for his  first BWF title in 17 months. The third-seeded Indian opens his US Open campaign against Finland’s Kalle Koljonen. Sindhu, also seeded third, will continue her quest for her first title of the season and faces a qualifier first-up.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

