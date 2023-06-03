The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen

Listen to this article Sen storms into semis; George out x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game demolition of Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles here on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals.

The win helped him to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran George’s giant run, however, came to an end after he went down 16-21 17-21 against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men’s singles match.

Also Read: India's Kiran Geroge roars into quarters, Ashmita bows out of Thailand Open

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever