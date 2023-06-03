Breaking News
Sen storms into semis; George out

Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Bangkok
PTI |

The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game demolition of Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles here on Friday.


The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals.
The win helped him to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.


Kiran George’s giant run, however, came to an end after he went down 16-21 17-21 against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men’s singles match.


Also Read: India's Kiran Geroge roars into quarters, Ashmita bows out of Thailand Open

