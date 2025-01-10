Top seed Senthil, ranked as high as 36 in the world, was up against compatriot Samarth Sahita, who belied his 280th rank with a stunning fight

File pic

Listen to this article Senthil, Maaya stay in title hunt; Arnav's defeat prevents all-Indian boys semifinal x 00:00

Senthil Kumar and Maaya Rajeshwaran kept India in title hunt at the ITF J300 event by progressing to the semifinals of the boys and girls singles respectively but Arnav Paparkar bowed out of the tournament on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top seed Senthil, ranked as high as 36 in the world, was up against compatriot Samarth Sahita, who belied his 280th rank with a stunning fight.

Senthil had to dig deep into his resources to beat Samarth 6-3 3-6 6-4 in the gruelling quarterfinal at court number 3 at the DLTA Complex.

It could have been an all-Indian semifinal too but Arnav Paparkar fell to fourth seed Korean Donghyun Hwang 6-4 4-6 5-7 in another high-quality quarterfinal in the boys event.

Now Senhtil and Hwang will clash for a place in the summit final.

The other semifinal will be between Korea's Hyon Seok Seo and America's Rosha Santhosh.

Seo fought past Latvia's Arturs Zagras 7-5 6-4 while Santhosh also had to work hard to earn a 6-1 2-6 7-6(4) win over Kazakhstan's Damir Zhalgasbay.

In the girls singles, Maaya continued her giant-killing run as she knocked out seventh seed Rada Zolotareva, who pulled out of the quarterfinal contest when the Indian was leading 6-3 1-0.

Maaya, though, has a tough task at hand now as she will up against second seed Eleejah Inisan, who ended the run of Serbian fifth seed Petra Koljikusic 7-5 6-0.

The other semifinal will be between Polina Berezina and Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who sent packing eighth seed Briton Allegra Korpanec Davies 7-6(9) 7-5.

The boys doubles final will be between fourth seeds Artem Bogomolov/Roman Kharlamov and Alan Aiukhanov/Alexey Shibaev after they won their respective semifinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever