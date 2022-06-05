Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Serena, Venus Williams not on entry list

Serena, Venus Williams not on entry list

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:29 AM IST  |  Wimbledon
AP , PTI |

Top

It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27

Serena, Venus Williams not on entry list

Serena and Venus Williams


Serena and Venus Williams did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by Wimbledon.

It is possible that either player could request a wild-card invitation to the Grand Slam tournament, which begins on June 27.




Serena has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at the All England Club, most recently in 2016. The American, 40, was the runner-up there in 2018 and 2019 and has not competed anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop playing in her first-round match a year ago.


Venus is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and has seven major singles trophies in all. Her most recent match on tour came at Chicago last August. She turns 42 in two weeks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

serena williams wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK