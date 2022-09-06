Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Serena Williams gets well earned rest following US Open 2022 exit

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open 2022 exit

Updated on: 06 September,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  New York
AP |

Top

Serena Williams has reached her break point, she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open 2022 tennis

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open 2022 exit

Photo courtesy - Getty Images/AFP


Serena Williams has reached her break point, she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open 2022 tennis. The 40-year-old Williams posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a 'Moana' blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, "How was your weekend? This was mine."


Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes from tennis players to the NFL stretched into Monday. Rising American standout Frances Tiafoe recalled after his upset win Tuesday over Rafael Nadal the inspiration he received from watching Serena and her older sister, Venus.

Also Read: Brilliant Frances Tiafoe sends Rafael Nadal crashing out of US Open 2022



"At that time watching Serena and Venus play finals of Grand Slams at that time, when I was super young, I was like, how cool would it be to play Wimbledon, to play on Arthur Ashe and stuff like that," Tiafoe said after his big win at Ashe. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, like Williams, another age-defying championship athlete, praised Williams on Monday on his weekly podcast. "What a joy it was to watch her play," Brady said. 


"She didn't play for a little while, and I think she realized it's a lot of fun to play. And I think sometimes when you're in the middle of it, you take it for granted to a degree, like, Oh, it will be there.' And then it's not there for a year and you go, God, I really love it. I really want to play.' And then you get out there and play and you enjoy it."

Williams turns 41 on Sept. 26 and says she wants to grow her family and pursue business interests. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
serena williams tennis news sports news us open

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK