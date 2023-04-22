Serena’s husband Ohanian to grant Rs 164 crore for climate change

Ohanian simply wants to be able to tell his daughter Olympia that her father contributed something meaningful in saving the planet

American tennis legend Serena Williams’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has pledged to grant $20 million (Rs 164 crore approx) to climate change activists and climate entrepreneurs who are dedicated to preserving the planet.

Ohanian simply wants to be able to tell his daughter Olympia that her father contributed something meaningful in saving the planet.

“I tell these fellows, ‘I just need one of you to do something amazing and I will be bragging about that for the rest of my years to my daughter,’ right? I’d be like, ‘Remember, papa was the one to believe in that thing that saved our planet,’” Ohanian said.