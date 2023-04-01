Shahu Tushar Mane, Shiva Narwal make cut for Baku World Cup in May

The fourth stage will be held from April 11 in Lima, Peru, where India has chosen not to participate.

Shahu Tushar Mane and Shiva Narwal’s good show at the Bhopal World Cup has earned them a place in the Indian team for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Baku from May 8 to 15.

In another slight change, Esha Singh replaced Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m Air Pistol, also doubling up in women’s 25m pistol. Bhopal bronze medallist Manu will only shoot the 25m event in Baku. The fourth stage will be held from April 11 in Lima, Peru, where India has chosen not to participate.

