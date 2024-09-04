Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sharapova Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame

Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame

Updated on: 04 September,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Newport (USA)
AP , PTI |

Top

Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday

Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sharapova, Bryan brothers on the ballot for 2025 tennis Hall of Fame
x
00:00

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the doubles team of brothers Mike and Bob Bryan are on the ballot for International Tennis Hall of Fame's class of 2025.


Daniel Nestor, a 12-time major doubles champion from Canada, also returns to the ballot that was announced Tuesday.



Sharapova is one of 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam, winning her first major at Wimbledon in 2004 at 17. The Russian twice won the French Open, captured titles at the U.S. Open in 2006 and Australian Open in 2008, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and spent 408 weeks in the top 5.


The Bryans teamed for 16 major titles, the 2012 Olympic gold medal and a record 438 weeks atop the doubles rankings. Mike Bryan is the career leader with 18 Grand Slam doubles titles, winning a pair with Jack Sock while his twin brother was injured in 2018.

Nestor won eight doubles and four mixed doubles major titles, along with the Olympic gold medal in 2000. The class will be announced in October and enshrinement weekend is set for Aug. 21-23, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maria sharapova tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK