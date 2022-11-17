×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sharath Kamal in ITTFs Athletes Commission

Sharath Kamal in ITTF’s Athletes Commission

Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Eight athletes (four male and as many female) were elected from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and will serve in the Athletes’ Commission for four years from 2022 to 2026

Sharath Kamal in ITTF’s Athletes Commission

Representation pic


Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has become the first player from the country to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).


Also read: Chitale files writ petition against CoA-run TTFI



Eight athletes (four male and as many female) were elected from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and will serve in the Athletes’ Commission for four years from 2022 to 2026.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sports news Table tennis

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK