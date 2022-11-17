Sharath Kamal in ITTF’s Athletes Commission

Eight athletes (four male and as many female) were elected from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania and will serve in the Athletes’ Commission for four years from 2022 to 2026

Representation pic

Star Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has become the first player from the country to get elected in the Athletes’ Commission of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

