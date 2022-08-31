Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sharath Kamal opts out Sathiyan to lead squad

Sharath Kamal opts out; Sathiyan to lead squad

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

G Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the country’s challenge in the men’s section while world No. 44 Manika Batra will lead the women’s team

Sharath Kamal


India’s triple gold medallist at the recent Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal, has opted out of next month’s World Table Tennis Championships in China, citing personal reasons. The event will be played in Chengdu from September 30 to October 9. Sharath, 40, had won the men’s singles, mixed doubles and team title in the Birmingham Games.


G Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the country’s challenge in the men’s section while world No. 44 Manika Batra will lead the women’s team.

Table tennis sports news Commonwealth Games

