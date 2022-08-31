Sharath Kamal opts out; Sathiyan to lead squad

G Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No. 37, will spearhead the country’s challenge in the men’s section while world No. 44 Manika Batra will lead the women’s team
Sharath Kamal
India’s triple gold medallist at the recent Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal, has opted out of next month’s World Table Tennis Championships in China, citing personal reasons. The event will be played in Chengdu from September 30 to October 9. Sharath, 40, had won the men’s singles, mixed doubles and team title in the Birmingham Games.
