Sharma nets two as CTC derail Western Railway 4-2

Western Railway scored two quick goals through Rajin Kandulna to narrow the lead to 2-3 in the fourth quarter. Aqib Rahim put the issue beyond the railwaymen by slamming home CTC’s fourth goal to complete the win

Champions Training Centre (CTC) maintained their winning run to hand Western Railway (WR) a 4-2 defeat in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Wednesday evening.

Rajat Sharma converted a penalty corner in the final minute of the first quarter to give CTC the lead, which they maintained till end of the first two quarters. Affan Yusuf scored the second goal before Sharma was again on target, scoring the third from

another short corner in the third quarter.

This was CTC’s fourth successive win from as many outings. With 12 points they now climb to the top of the standings.