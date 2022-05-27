Breaking News
Shetty donates Thomas Cup-winning T-shirt for underprivileged children

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The T-shirt has been signed by all members of the team who were a part of the win in Bangkok earlier this month

Shetty donates Thomas Cup-winning T-shirt for underprivileged children

Chirag Shetty


India's Thomas Cup-winning shuttler Chirag Shetty’s T-shirt will be up for auction on May 28. After India’s historic 3-0 win over Indonesia, Shetty, who is an ambassador of Solibad, a charity organisation, decided to give one of his shirts for auction.

The T-shirt has been signed by all members of the team who were a part of the win in Bangkok earlier this month. 




The auction will be conducted live on Solibad’s Instagram account on Saturday from 12pm till 8:30 pm. 


The money raised will be used to fund a school in South  India, built for underprivileged children.

