Shivaji Park Gym’s event for tennis markers, a big hit

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

From 40 participants only from Mumbai in 2015-16, the participation in the last edition was 270 from all over India. The winners were richer by Rs 80,000 while there prizes for the runners-up and other participants

Bhavesh Navalu and Vijay Giri


Shivaji Park Gymkhana recently conducted the seventh PS Dada Khanolkar tennis tournament for markers (those who help set up the courts to play) and assistant coaches in which Bhavesh Navalu and Vijay Giri triumphed 6-1.  Mangesh Mangela and Akshay Mangela were the runners-up.


From 40 participants only from Mumbai in 2015-16, the participation in the last edition was 270 from all over India. The winners were richer by Rs 80,000 while there prizes for the runners-up and other participants.



