Shlok Hajare wins gold in U-14 air rifle shooting

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shlok Hajare


Shlok Hajare, 13, clinched a gold medal in the under-14 Peep Sight Air Rifle 10m shooting competition held at the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar, recently. Shlok, a student of Lilavatibai Podar High School (ISC), scored 612.8 out of 600 in the CISCE Regional shooting competition. This result has helped Shlok get picked for the National school games. 



