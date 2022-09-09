Shlok Hajare wins gold in U-14 air rifle shooting

Shlok, a student of Lilavatibai Podar High School (ISC), scored 612.8 out of 600 in the CISCE Regional shooting competition. This result has helped Shlok get picked for the National school games
Shlok Hajare
Shlok Hajare, 13, clinched a gold medal in the under-14 Peep Sight Air Rifle 10m shooting competition held at the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, Shivaji Park, Dadar, recently. Shlok, a student of Lilavatibai Podar High School (ISC), scored 612.8 out of 600 in the CISCE Regional shooting competition. This result has helped Shlok get picked for the National school games.