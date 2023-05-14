Doreen won bronze here in Baku, while China’s Feng Sixuan picked up a second consecutive World Cup gold in the event with 38 hits in the final to Iranian silver medallist Haniyeh Rostamiyan’s 33

Rhythm Sangwan

Listen to this article India's Rhythm Sangwan breaks world record, but misses medal x 00:00

Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan smashed a 29-year-old world record in the qualification round and later missed out on a medal as she finished eighth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here.

Rhythm shot a stunning 595 to top the 25m pistol qualification, obliterating the world record first created by Diana Iorgova of Bulgaria back in 1994 in Milan.

It had been equalled twice thereafter, most recently by German Doreen Vennekamp at the Bhopal World Cup in March this year.

Doreen won bronze here in Baku, while China’s Feng Sixuan picked up a second consecutive World Cup gold in the event with 38 hits in the final to Iranian silver medallist Haniyeh Rostamiyan’s 33.

Also Read: The world is silver for Hriday and Nancy!

Rhythm, who won her maiden individual senior World Cup medal—a bronze—in the women’s 10m air pistol here on Wednesday, was the first shooter to be eliminated in the eight-woman final with 10 hits in the first four five-shot series.

Rhythm also broke the junior women’s 25m pistol world record, which was set 34 years ago by Russian Nino Salukvadze who shot 593 at the European Championship in Zagreb. India’s Manu Bhaker had equalled that effort in 2018 at the Asian Games in Jakarta. India registered a no-medal day for the first time in the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever