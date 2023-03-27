Shooter Samra clinches bronze; Anjum falters

All eyes were on world championships silver medallist in air rifle Anjum Moudgil in the preliminary round of the 3P event

India’s Sift Kaur Samra with her bronze medal. PIC/NRAI (right) Anjum Moudgil

India’s upcoming shooter Sift Kaur Samra came up with an inspired performance to clinch her second senior medal at the international level, beating a tough field to win the 50m rifle 3P bronze on the penultimate day of the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup here on Sunday.

On a day when China continued their domination, with Zhang Qiongyue winning gold in the event, Samra, the reigning national champion, scored a total of 403.9 points in the ranking round to finish third, even as Zhang (414.7 points) and Czech Republic’s Aneta Brabcova (411.3) entered the title round.

All eyes were on world championships silver medallist in air rifle Anjum Moudgil in the preliminary round of the 3P event. But Samra was in a different zone on Sunday, shooting superb series in all three positions to emerge second best at the end of the qualification round with a score of 588.

