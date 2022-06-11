Shooting Para Sport World Cup: Rahul Jakhar shines with two golds; silver for Rubina Francis

Jakhar defeated fellow Indian shooter Rubina Francis for the gold medal with a score of 367-6x in the final four series. He maintained 90+ score in the first three series as Francis settled with 355-7x

In another fruitful day for India, Rahul Jakhar took the individual gold in P5—mixed 10m air pistol standard SH1 finals and helped the country win the team gold at the Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France, on Friday.

