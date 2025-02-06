Shrivalli and Riya beat Japan’s Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura 5-7, 6-2, 10-7

Representation pic

Listen to this article Shrivalli-Riya pair make it to QFs x 00:00

The Indian pair of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia entered the quarter-finals of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis event along with compatriots Prarthana Thombare and Rutuja Bhosale here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrivalli and Riya beat Japan’s Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Their aggressive net play and strategic shot placement under pressure proved decisive in clinching the memorable win.

Meanwhile, The Indo-Dutch duo of Arianne Hartono and Prarthana delivered an emphatic performance, defeating Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan’s Naho Sato 6-2, 6-3. Separately, Rutuja progressed to the next round along with Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett after receiving a walkover from the Zarina Diyas-Ekaterina Yashina pairing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever