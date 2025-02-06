Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shrivalli Riya pair make it to QFs

Shrivalli-Riya pair make it to QFs

Updated on: 06 February,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Shrivalli and Riya beat Japan’s Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura 5-7, 6-2, 10-7

Shrivalli-Riya pair make it to QFs

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Shrivalli-Riya pair make it to QFs
x
00:00

The Indian pair of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia entered the quarter-finals of the L&T Mumbai Open tennis event along with compatriots Prarthana Thombare and Rutuja Bhosale here on Wednesday.


Shrivalli and Riya beat Japan’s Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura 5-7, 6-2, 10-7. Their aggressive net play and strategic shot placement under pressure proved decisive in clinching the memorable win.


Meanwhile, The Indo-Dutch duo of Arianne Hartono and Prarthana delivered an emphatic performance, defeating Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech and Japan’s Naho Sato 6-2, 6-3. Separately, Rutuja progressed to the next round along with Great Britain’s Alicia Barnett after receiving a walkover from the Zarina Diyas-Ekaterina Yashina pairing.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news tennis news sports Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK