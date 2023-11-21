Shuttlers Prannoy, Sen set for China challenge

Prannoy, who lost in the second round at the Japan Open Super 500 after returning to action following a back injury, will once again be the top Indian name in men’s singles in the competition. He will face Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen, who had defeated him in the last meeting in Japan

HS Prannoy

Indian shuttlers, including comeback man HS Prannoy, will eye a good show at the China Masters—the season’s last BWF Super 750 event—beginning here on Tuesday, in pursuit of valuable ranking points in the race to the Paris Olympics.

Prannoy, who lost in the second round at the Japan Open Super 500 after returning to action following a back injury, will once again be the top Indian name in men’s singles in the competition. He will face Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen, who had defeated him in the last meeting in Japan.

The world No. 17 Lakshya Sen and world No. 23 Kidambi Srikanth, who are fighting to be inside the top 16 by April 28 next year to qualify for the Olympics, will also be in action.

