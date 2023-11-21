Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttlers Prannoy Sen set for China challenge

Shuttlers Prannoy, Sen set for China challenge

Updated on: 21 November,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Shenzhen (China)
PTI |

Top

Prannoy, who lost in the second round at the Japan Open Super 500 after returning to action following a back injury, will once again be the top Indian name in men’s singles in the competition. He will face Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen, who had defeated him in the last meeting in Japan

Shuttlers Prannoy, Sen set for China challenge

HS Prannoy

Listen to this article
Shuttlers Prannoy, Sen set for China challenge
x
00:00

Indian shuttlers, including comeback man HS Prannoy, will eye a good show at the China Masters—the season’s last BWF Super 750 event—beginning here on Tuesday, in pursuit of valuable ranking points in the race to the Paris Olympics.


Prannoy, who lost in the second round at the Japan Open Super 500 after returning to action following a back injury, will once again be the top Indian name in men’s singles in the competition. He will face Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen, who had defeated him in the last meeting in Japan.


Also Read: Indian shuttlers set to participate in Taipei Open, HS Prannoy to lead challenge


The world No. 17 Lakshya Sen and world No. 23 Kidambi Srikanth, who are fighting to be inside the top 16 by April 28 next year to qualify for the Olympics, will also be in action.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

h s prannoy Lakshya Sen badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK