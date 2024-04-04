Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shuttler Kharb enters pre quarters
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shuttler Kharb enters pre-quarters

Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Astana
PTI |

Top

Anmol, 17, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13, 22-20 in 59 minutes. 

Shuttler Kharb enters pre-quarters

Anmol Kharb

Listen to this article
Shuttler Kharb enters pre-quarters
x
00:00

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from country-mate and top seed Malvika Bansod to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Wednesday. Anmol, 17, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13, 22-20 in 59 minutes. 


The World No. 333 will take on Indonesia’s Nurani Ratu Azzahra, 21, in the last-16 round. In the two qualification rounds, Anmol got a walkover from Kamila Smagulova of Kazakhstan before beating Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia 21-19, 21-9 to secure a place in the main draw.  In other pre-quarterfinals Anupama Upadhyaya beat Harshitaa Rout 21-13, 21-13, while Tanya Hemanth got the better of Aishani Tiwari 21-19, 21-10.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news badminton
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK