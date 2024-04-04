Shuttler Kharb enters pre-quarters

Anmol, 17, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13, 22-20 in 59 minutes.

Young Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb overcame a strong challenge from country-mate and top seed Malvika Bansod to enter the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Kazakhstan International Challenge here on Wednesday. Anmol, 17, winner of the Badminton Asia Team Championships gold and the reigning national champion, overcame Malvika’s challenge 21-13, 22-20 in 59 minutes.

The World No. 333 will take on Indonesia’s Nurani Ratu Azzahra, 21, in the last-16 round. In the two qualification rounds, Anmol got a walkover from Kamila Smagulova of Kazakhstan before beating Cassey Rynn Rompog of Malaysia 21-19, 21-9 to secure a place in the main draw. In other pre-quarterfinals Anupama Upadhyaya beat Harshitaa Rout 21-13, 21-13, while Tanya Hemanth got the better of Aishani Tiwari 21-19, 21-10.

