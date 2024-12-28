Shuttler Lakshya sails into semis of King Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Shenzhen (China)
Lakshya Sen. Pic/PTI

India’s Lakshya Sen came up with a spirited performance to overcome Hong Kong China’s Angus Ng Ka Long in three games and sail into the semi-finals of the inaugural King Cup International Badminton Open here on Friday.


The 12th ranked Indian, who narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after losing the playoff, defeated his 30-year-old opponent 10-21, 21-13, 21-13.


It was a slow start for Lakshya, but once he got things going against the 17th-ranked opponent, he won the next two games with ease to beat Long for the first time in four attempts.


The 23-year-old from Almora, who ended a title-drought with his triumph at the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament in Lucknow earlier this month, is among eight leading shuttlers in the world competing for the top prize in the three-day event.

